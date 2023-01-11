JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Conservative budgeting, financialising economy & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The National Statistical Office brings out six iterations of the annual size of the economy for any one year Over a period of 36 months, with the variations between the first and last iterations often quite substantial. A K Bhattacharya explains why this system urgently requires an overhaul to improve the budget-making process. Read it here

In other views:

R Gopalakrishnan analyses some key corporate scandals of the recent past and says timely responses by boards are key to better governance. Read it here

The second edit explains how the financial sector is outperforming the broader economy. Read it here

The top edit argues that conservative budgeting has left the government confident of reaching its fiscal deficit target this year but its factor some degree of flexible budgeting into its plans, Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“This is not good for a national party like ours… Why should we snap all communication? What if a scenario emerges in which we need the DMK for 30 seats after the 2024 polls?”

A senior BJP leader on the controversy involving the Tamil Nadu Governor

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 06:30 IST

