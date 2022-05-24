Best of BS Opinion: Consistent trade policy, ESG rating conundrum & more

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes eight years in office, significant changes to India’s economic base since he came to power may have provided a platform for growth in the coming years, the top edit says. Read it here In other views: Two columns focus on Environment, Social and Governance, or ESG metrics, which have become all the rage as a means of assessing corporate performance. Ajay Tyagi assesses the complexities involved in ESG assessment tools here and Amit Tandon explains here how a board can make the company ESG-ready.

The second edit argues that tweaks to duties focused on the plastics and steel industries to cope with the current global crisis are a symptom of an ad hoc and arbitrary trade policy detached from economic reality. Read it here