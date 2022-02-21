Best of BS Opinion: Consumption remains weak, India-UAE trade deal & more

-
ALSO READ
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
Best of BS Opinion: Boom time for companies, Dirty War comes closer to home
Best of BS Opinion: Air India privatisation, e-com debate in India & more
Best of BS Opinion: Deeper correction, Air India privatisation, and more
Best of BS Opinion: IPO process in India, good show by PSBs, and more
The manner in which ABG Shipyard has defrauded public and private sector banks would put diamantaire Nirav Modi in the shade. Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains the modus operandi this biggest known case of bank fraud in India. Read it here
Ajay Shah traces how bank financing of firms has retreated in favour of equity, resulting in a respite from the twin balance sheet crisis. Read it here
The second edit says third-quarter corporate results shows that inflation is biting, which may slow the pace of economic recovery. Read it here
Surinder Sud writes that two and half decades after the global Agreement on Agriculture under the World Trade Organization was signed, a level playing field for agricultural trade between developing and developed countries remains elusive.
India has been one the major victims of this asymmetry. Read it here
The top edit explains why the UAE-India trade deal is a good start and must be followed up. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU