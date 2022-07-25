Best of BS Opinion: Continued uncertainty, time for an accommodation & more

-
The refusal of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which spearheaded the year-long protests on Delhi’s borders against the three Central farm laws, to join the 29-member committee formed by the government to make minimum support prices (MSPs) more effective and transparent is wholly unwarranted.
Now that the government has kept its commitment to examine the MSP, the SKM should use the opportunity to engage on this critical issue, the second edit argues. Read it here
In other views:
The government’s willingness to adapt and to respond to cues from the global oil market is laudable but in imposing and reducing such levies as a windfall tax it must keep some basic principles in mind, including a transparent mechanism for calculating the tax, says the top edit. Read it here
Ajay Shah explains why Indian firms need to engage with global firms in their product reconfiguration. Read it here
Surinder Sud discusses the advantages of encouraging ‘urban’ agriculture. Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay talks about the need to maintain an interest rate differential gap with the US by raising rates in a measured way and allowing the rupee to find its own level. Read it here
