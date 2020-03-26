Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus confusion, Vivad se Vishwas, and more

From the reasons why we need innovative solutions to address tax litigation and why a lockdown can’t be a substitute for quick action in other areas to how every constituent in the economy and the legal system governing the economy has to now reboot, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

Are central banks across the globe running out of ammunition with interest rates already at zero or in negative territory, and with questions about declining returns of the quantitative easing programmes? What are the likely economic costs of an extended lockdown, especially for the poor? Why do startup leaders give priority to creativity over processes? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Public health measures are needed to avoid a resurgence of the later on, says the top edit. Click here to read...

Poor planning prior to the nationwide lockdown has created serious disruptions to an already fragile economy, says our second edit. Read on...

Extraordinary situations require extraordinary responses within the framework of the law, writes Somasekhar Sundaresan. Click here to read...

The practice of routine filing of appeals against all orders adjudged prejudicial to the Revenue simply needs to stop, write Mukesh Butani & Tarun Jain, partners at BMR Legal. Read on...

R.

Gopalakrishnan, author & corporate advisor, says startups add value only if they build a sustainable business model. Click here to read...