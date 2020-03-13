Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus impact, AT-1 bond crisis, and more

What are the structural and functional limitations to how much Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd can realistically expand production? Is the impact of a CEO on people and relationships any more important than his impact on a corporation's bottom line? India lacks China’s culture of collective discipline, so what will provide the glue for people to cooperate in the face of the outbreak rather than follow their raw survival instincts? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

The government’s swift and sensible response to the outbreak offers some reassurance that India might escape the more deleterious impact that has afflicted the rest of the world, says our top edit. Read on...

Fund managers should not have ignored AT-1 bond risks, according to our second edit. Click here to read...

Sudarshan Sen, a former executive director of RBI, says the draft reconstruction scheme for YES Bank proposed by the RBI seems to have really put the wind up the investors in the additional tier 1 capital bonds issued by the bank. Read on...

Infrastructure, skilling, access to funds — these fundamentals need to be fixed first for India to achieve its aerospace targets, writes Ajai Shukla. Click here to read...

Should not civilised societies prioritise human security which includes—but is not limited to—national security, asks Ravi Bhoothalingam, treasurer and honorary fellow, Institute of Chinese Studies. Read on...

A cardinal principle in succession planning by boards is to scrutinise the "wake" of the proposed candidate than rely on performance metrics only, writes R.

Gopalakrishnan, corporate advisor and distinguished professor of IIT Kharagpur.Click here to read...