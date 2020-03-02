JUST IN
Virus forces world to rethink strategy
Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus outbreak, Indian judicial system, and more

BS Opinion X

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Bad things, such as coronavirus or communal feelings or institutional decline, spread fast.

If, despite pious pronouncements, these things persist, they bring out nothing but social contradictions. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

A Supreme Court judge’s lofty praise for the head of the government raises doubts about the judiciary’s bipartisanship. Karan Thapar looks at the matter in the context of a forthcoming book. Read here.

Shouldn’t the officers in the finance ministry have been more careful in presenting revenue numbers, asks A K Bhattacharya. Read here...

To what extent will coronavirus outbreak rewire global trade dynamics? Mihir S Sharma takes a look. Read here.

The spread of coronavirus adds to significant uncertainty. As things stand today, growth is likely to remain weak in the coming quarters. Read more here.

One could never think that in our country after 1984 such incidents would take place

Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal
First Published: Mon, March 02 2020. 07:20 IST

