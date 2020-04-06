Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus outbreak, RBI moratorium, and more

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: Spain's deadliest day, and 3 other important data trends
India coronavirus dispatch: Manage Covid-19 with the science, not myths
Revealed: China's solution to fight the first wave of coronavirus pandemic
India coronavirus dispatch: Debunking some myths around Covid-19 pandemic
Business Standard Covid-19 tracker: Tracing the pandemic in India and world
Many things we see now during the pandemic days had their origin much earlier.
They have mutated and occur with a louder orchestration than before. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.
Ajay Shah and Tamal Bandyopadhyay look at the financial/banking sides of it.
Devangshu Datta takes up the privacy angle.
Sunita Narain talks of global cooperation required in such crises.
Karan Thapar sees the humanitarian aspects.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU