Best of BS Opinion: When times are tough and there's no good news in sight

We seem to be regressing in various respects. Sometimes to the extent that seemingly good steps are being viewed with suspicion. It’s been nearly a year now and we are still being unable to snap out of the Family-run firms are still a problem, and the unlearnt lessons regarding dealing with floods are visiting us from time to time. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

Bringing up the matter of population growth in an Independence Day speech, on the basis of misleading suppositions at that, is advancing the Hindutva push towards a uniform civil code. Aakar Patel explains. Read here

A strong credit push by public sector banks, adequate recapitalisation, counter-cyclical fiscal and monetary policies can arrest the slowdown, says T T Ram Mohan. Read here

Corporate governance is a serious concern because of the propensity of family-owned conglomerates to appoint same individuals on the boards of group firms, says Shyamal Majumdar. Read here

Looking at what happened to Kerala, we should appreciate the importance of catchment areas. Mihir Shah examines the issues. Read here

Quote of the Day "We have great respect for Sant Ravidas. The (demolished) shrine symbolises the Dalits' struggle for their rights and must be rebuilt" -West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee



