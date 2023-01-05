Best of BS Opinion: Cost advantages, India in GVC diversification, and more

-
ALSO READ
India set to be self-sufficient in urea by 2025 even without help from nano
India set to be self-sufficient in urea by 2025 with six new plants
Cost advantages
Centre tells fertiliser companies, states to promote Nano urea use
India may not need to import urea after 2025, says Mansukh Mandaviya
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for today
After the success of nano-urea, the nano version of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), the second-most consumed fertiliser, has now cleared the bio-safety and toxicity trials, paving the way for its formal approval for field use from the next kharif season.
These innovative and indigenously developed liquid fertilisers can prove a game-changer by reducing the dependence on imports and government subsidies for essential plant nutrients, notes our lead editorial. Read here
For MNCs relocating away from China, India needs substantial catching-up relative to Vietnam to be considered a significant contender, writes economist Amita Batra. Read here
Fiscal consolidation is needed if India is to seek a sustainable private sector-led growth of 7-8 per cent in the medium term, writes economist Ajay Chhibber. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU