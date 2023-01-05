JUST IN
Opportunities and choices in the Budget
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Cost advantages, India in GVC diversification, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar 

Image via Shutterstock

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

After the success of nano-urea, the nano version of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), the second-most consumed fertiliser, has now cleared the bio-safety and toxicity trials, paving the way for its formal approval for field use from the next kharif season.

These innovative and indigenously developed liquid fertilisers can prove a game-changer by reducing the dependence on imports and government subsidies for essential plant nutrients, notes our lead editorial. Read here

For MNCs relocating away from China, India needs substantial catching-up relative to Vietnam to be considered a significant contender, writes economist Amita Batra. Read here

Fiscal consolidation is needed if India is to seek a sustainable private sector-led growth of 7-8 per cent in the medium term, writes economist Ajay Chhibber. Read here

QUOTE

“Prasar Bharati played a stellar role in communicating health messages and awareness to the public during the Covid pandemic.”

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 06:30 IST

