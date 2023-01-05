Best of BS Opinion: Cost advantages, India in GVC diversification, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for today

After the success of nano-urea, the nano version of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), the second-most consumed fertiliser, has now cleared the bio-safety and toxicity trials, paving the way for its formal approval for field use from the next kharif season.

These innovative and indigenously developed liquid fertilisers can prove a game-changer by reducing the dependence on imports and government subsidies for essential plant nutrients, notes our lead editorial. Read here

For MNCs relocating away from China, India needs substantial catching-up relative to Vietnam to be considered a significant contender, writes economist Amita Batra. Read here

Fiscal consolidation is needed if India is to seek a sustainable private sector-led growth of 7-8 per cent in the medium term, writes economist Ajay Chhibber. Read here