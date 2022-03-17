Best of BS Opinion: Cover point, lessons from Ukraine crisis, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's pieces for Thursday

The Karnataka High Court’s judgment upholding the state government’s order banning Muslim girls from wearing the headscarf or Hijab in schools reflects a narrow view of the issue of religious and individual freedoms and, by extension, the question of secularism in India, notes our lead editorial. Read here

In other views:

Sumant Sinha notes that the latest European conflict teaches us that India must act like an emergency responder in moving away from fossil fuels. Read here

The ongoing conflict should not hinder emerging economies’ recovery from the scarring caused by the pandemic as long as macroeconomic management is skilled enough and China and the United States do not try and extract too much political leverage from emerging economies as they navigate a return to growth, writes Rathin Roy. Read here