Best of BS Opinion: Cover point, lessons from Ukraine crisis, and more

-
ALSO READ
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
Best of BS Opinion: Boom time for companies, Dirty War comes closer to home
Best of BS Opinion: Modi's Yogi conundrum, a relatively safe CM, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Structural changes in GST, own goal in Punjab, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Taking states on board, focus on agri-exports & more
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Thursday
The Karnataka High Court’s judgment upholding the state government’s order banning Muslim girls from wearing the headscarf or Hijab in schools reflects a narrow view of the issue of religious and individual freedoms and, by extension, the question of secularism in India, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views:
Sumant Sinha notes that the latest European conflict teaches us that India must act like an emergency responder in moving away from fossil fuels. Read here
The ongoing conflict should not hinder emerging economies’ recovery from the scarring caused by the pandemic as long as macroeconomic management is skilled enough and China and the United States do not try and extract too much political leverage from emerging economies as they navigate a return to growth, writes Rathin Roy. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU