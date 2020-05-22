Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 outbreak, stimulus package, and more

The strategy to cope with the pandemic crisis coheres with the policy pieces that had been offered from time to time, sometimes as anodynes, sometimes as pick-me-ups. That way we should not expect any miracle. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The price of liberty: The travel industry can restore itself by stepping away from the mirage and incorporating sound pricing practices, says Vijay Verghese

The navy, which has accumulated an enviable heritage of aircraft carrier operations and a rich submarine tradition, is still moving hesitantly in building up capabilities in the essential realm of amphibious warfare, says Ajai Shukla.

India should swiftly build amphibious warfare capabilities for both military and diplomatic reasons

The beneficial effects of the stimulus will be felt in the medium to long term, says Ashok Jha. Their immediate impact on alleviating the present distress will be minimal

It makes no sense tying the airlines' hands in pricing matters