JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

India's Q4 GDP number: Pick-up in volumes underpinned improved growth
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 vaccination, economic recovery, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day.

Topics
BS Opinion | Coronavirus Vaccine | Economic recovery

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Scientists pay most attention to mutations in the gene that encodes the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which plays a key role in viral entry into cells

Too many dovetail joints on the pandemic may not fit into a whole. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

No lessons learnt on vaccine procurement: Prosenjit Datta. Read it here

A nation-wide seroprevalence study may cost one-hundredth of the GDP it can help save, says Neelkanth Mishra. Read it here

Mahesh Vyas says: Recovery in the Indian economy depends to a great extent on acceleration in the spending of relatively rich households. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Our Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay retired today (Monday); he will continue as chief advisor to CM for next three years.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 01 2021. 06:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.