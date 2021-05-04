Best of BS Opinion: Covid mismanagement, shortage of vaccines, and more

-
In the midst of a pandemic, it is vital that the government listen very carefully to the best scientific advice.
It is clear that the Union government has failed to do so in recent months, and it should correct this mistake going forward. Policy decisions should be informed by sound science and expert groups, notes our lead editorial
Poor planning by the Union government has ensured that India is not just short of vaccine doses but also that the shortage will remain for quite some time, writes Prosenjit Datta
Ajit Balakrishnan talks about why innovation revolutions happen outside India
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
