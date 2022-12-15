Best of BS Opinion: Critical decisions, chaos on the ground, and more

-
After a long gap, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet this week to decide some important issues. One of the subjects the Council is expected to take up is decriminalisation of some offences.
In this context, our lead editorial notes that the Council is expected to move in the right direction and the likely decisions would help strengthen the GST system. Read here
In other views:
Shankar Acharya talks about why 2023 will be a worse year than 2022 for the world. Read here
The medium and long-term solution to the Delhi airport chaos is to get a second airport for the NCR region, writes Nivedita Mookerji. Read here
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 06:36 IST
