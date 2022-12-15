JUST IN
Chaos on the ground
Best of BS Opinion: Critical decisions, chaos on the ground, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

GST

After a long gap, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet this week to decide some important issues. One of the subjects the Council is expected to take up is decriminalisation of some offences.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that the Council is expected to move in the right direction and the likely decisions would help strengthen the GST system. Read here

In other views:

Shankar Acharya talks about why 2023 will be a worse year than 2022 for the world. Read here

The medium and long-term solution to the Delhi airport chaos is to get a second airport for the NCR region, writes Nivedita Mookerji. Read here

Quote of the day

“The BSNL went through a very bad phase. Primarily due to certain political parties during UPA time. Lots of funds were diverted away.”

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022.

