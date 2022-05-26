Best of BS Opinion: Crude economics, passive approach, and more

-
ALSO READ
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
TMS Ep124: Economic challenges, exit Russia, markets, NATO
What is NATO military alliance?
Cheeseballs, eggs and other food items caught in disputes over GST rates
Impassioned debate has broken out once again over the efficiency and equity of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) following a Supreme Court ruling. But now that GST is beginning to fulfil its potential as a buoyant revenue source, there are ways to reduce Centre-state friction and it is important for cooler heads to prevail and compromises be found to restore the workings of a cooperative GST system, Josh Felman and Arvind Subramanian write. Read it here
In other views:
Jaimini Bhagwati says the undeclared war between Russia and NATO countries via Ukraine has thrown up opportunities for India.
If India plays its cards right it could embark on sustained high economic growth and reduce its territorial and other vulnerabilities via-a-vis China, he argues here
The top edit points out that merely holding retail prices of petrol and diesel will not help control inflation; the government needs to go in for deeper macro-economic and fiscal reforms too. Read it here
The second edit explains why Sebi’s update on equity-linked savings schemes could be a game changer for passively managed funds and lead to more efficient tax-saving options for retail investors. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU