Best of BS Opinion: Crypto meltdown, forced transmission, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for today:

ARVIND SUBRAMANIAN: Given today’s geopolitical rivalries, efforts to strengthen multilateral cooperation on are likely to be futile.

But competitive technological progress, even if promoted by protectionist policies, could save the planet.

As several large economies in Asia age, will the world run short of industrial workers? Will it run short of savings, reversing the “global savings glut” that many believe was the root cause of record-low globally in recent decades? NEELKANTH MISHRA gives the answer

MAHESH VYAS: November offers no props to consumer sentiments. (But) compared to October, expectations of an improvement in the financial and business conditions over the next 12 months improved significantly during the first two weeks of November.

The first edit says the meltdown of the FTX exchange may put pressure on an already bearish market. In the view of the second edit it is difficult to escape the notion that the guidelines for TV channels on the national interest, etc are a proxy for the government to impose even greater dominance over private broadcasting content than it currently exercises.