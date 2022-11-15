Best of BS Opinion: Crypto meltdown, forced transmission, and more

-
Binance-FTX saga deepens crypto investors' fears, Bitcoin near two-year low
Sam Bankman-Fried: 'Crypto genius' who lost $14.5 billion in a single day
Crypto meltdown
Crypto wrap: Amid a volatile week, experts want regulators to collaborate
Amid Binance-FTX deal fallout, calls for 'proof of reserve' grow louder
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for today:
ARVIND SUBRAMANIAN: Given today’s geopolitical rivalries, efforts to strengthen multilateral cooperation on climate change are likely to be futile.
But competitive technological progress, even if promoted by protectionist policies, could save the planet.
As several large economies in Asia age, will the world run short of industrial workers? Will it run short of savings, reversing the “global savings glut” that many believe was the root cause of record-low interest rates globally in recent decades? NEELKANTH MISHRA gives the answer
MAHESH VYAS: November offers no props to consumer sentiments. (But) compared to October, expectations of an improvement in the financial and business conditions over the next 12 months improved significantly during the first two weeks of November.
The first edit says the meltdown of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange may put pressure on an already bearish cryptocurrency market. In the view of the second edit it is difficult to escape the notion that the guidelines for TV channels on the national interest, etc are a proxy for the government to impose even greater dominance over private broadcasting content than it currently exercises.
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 06:31 IST
