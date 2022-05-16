Best of BS Opinion: Damaging India's credibility, cost pressure, and more

Our first edit says banning export is wrong on several counts. Read here. The second edit describes why the profit margin outlook for listed firms does not look rosy. Read here

Ajay Shah & Akshay Jaitly tell you why there is no shortage of ice-cream when coal is scarce.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: How much of the rise in non-performing assets was due to irresponsible lending and the extent of old bad loans that were swept under the carpet by regulatory forbearance? Governance issues in Indian banking are far more nuanced.



Surinder Sud dwells on the benefits of direct paddy sowing, and not going through the process of transplanting.