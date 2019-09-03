Best of BS Opinion: Degradation of land, India's economic strategy and more

Are chemical fertilisers solely responsible for the degradation of land and its fertility? Can a reduction in their use check this menace? Should optimism be the foundation for a country’s entire economic strategy? What are the key trends an analysis of India’s export trends against major global export/trade trends and developments reveal? All of this and more in our section today. Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Before taking on further debt, the National Highways Authority of India should be more transparent about its accounting to the public, argues our top edit.

The countdown to the UK’s tryst with destiny has begun. And businesses should prepare for a no-deal exit from EU, argues our second edit.

An unshakable optimism about the long-term destiny of India’s economy is counter-productive at moments of crisis, writes Mihir Sharma.

While the PM’s concern for deterioration of soil quality due to chemical pollution is well founded, the solution offered by him seems rather simplistic, writes Surinder Sud.

The has been rising more or less steadily for a long time now.

What does this rising rate tell us? Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, CMIE, has some answers.