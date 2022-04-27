Best of BS Opinion: Data-dependent policy, Boris Johnson's visit, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard’s pieces for Wednesday

The outcome of the consumer expenditure survey, which is expected to start in July, would be critical for not only gauging the level of consumption but also revising the base for gross domestic product estimates and the consumer price index.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that it is important to measure output, consumption, and price changes more accurately to ensure higher growth with macroeconomic stability. Read here

In other views:

The GST Council must avoid past mistakes and reduce the number of GST rate slabs along with rate increases, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

Harsh V Pant and Vivek Mishra argue that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s India visit last week was high on symbolism as well as deliverables. Read here