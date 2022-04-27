Best of BS Opinion: Data-dependent policy, Boris Johnson's visit, and more

JUST IN
Raise GST rates, but not without reforms
Business Standard

Rajesh Kumar 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (unseen) speaks during the joint statement after their meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, April 22 2022. (PTI)
British prime minister Boris Johnson

Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Wednesday

The outcome of the consumer expenditure survey, which is expected to start in July, would be critical for not only gauging the level of consumption but also revising the base for gross domestic product estimates and the consumer price index.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that it is important to measure output, consumption, and price changes more accurately to ensure higher growth with macroeconomic stability. Read here

In other views:

The GST Council must avoid past mistakes and reduce the number of GST rate slabs along with rate increases, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

Harsh V Pant and Vivek Mishra argue that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s India visit last week was high on symbolism as well as deliverables. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We are witnessing a frenzy of hate filled destruction in the country where at the sacrificial altar are not just Muslims and members of the other minority communities but the Constitution itself.”

Former civil servants in a letter to the prime minister

First Published: Wed, April 27 2022. 06:30 IST

