Gully cricket is dead, and so are its quaint rituals
Best of BS Opinion: Data goes private, the Chief Twit takes over & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

This week T N Ninan writes: An economy that aims to be the third-largest in the world in under a decade cannot plan and function properly without data that meets the tests of speed, frequency, reliability and completeness.

On the Twitter deal, Devangshu Datta says there’s no apparent synergy between an automobile company, an aerospace-cum-internet service provider and a social media platform. Instead, there are obvious conflicts of interest when the CEO is the same person.

It will be fascinating watching this play out.hugely positive development

Mihir Sharma: The world can ignore some companies being turned into playthings for the “world’s richest man”. It will find it cannot overlook what may or may not be done to Twitter.

Former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya talks to Pavan Lall about her leading a software firm and work-life balance and why genius often borders on insanity.

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 06:30 IST

`
