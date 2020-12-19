Best of BS Opinion: De-fanging FAANG, Modi's index of alarm, and more

-
ALSO READ
At $200-billion market capitalisation, Reliance Industries isn't like FAANG
Big Tech's big worries: Why are govts everywhere out to de-fang FAANG?
RIL not FAANG-like yet as O2C, telecom make up 70% of value: Edelweiss
Reclaiming lost ground: India regains $2-trillion market capitalisation
Antitrust hearing: Zuckerberg goes off-script, hits out at Apple, Google
Protests against the new farm laws have entered a crucial phase, with the Supreme Court proposing a joint committee of farmers and government representatives to discuss the points of disagreements. How negotiations pan out is an open question with an obdurate opposition meeting an implacable government. At the heart of the issue is the stability and growth of farm incomes, especially for the big farmers of Punjab who are blockading Delhi’s borders. As T C A Srinivasa Raghavan explains in his column, the Minimum Support Price at the heart of the protests seeks to smoothen the income stream for farmers and “is more like a salary.
Diluting it by having competing markets is like having “variable pay, a way of reducing the actual cost to the company, which in the case of agriculture is the government”. Read his deconstruction of the issue here. Other views examine the emerging global challenges to the dominance of the FAANGs, the pitfalls of Narendra Modi’s popularity and the Pornhub debacle. Kanika Datta sums up the views
Google and Facebook face unprecedented regulatory challenges in the US and the European Union for their predatory business practices, tax avoidance and misuse of data, all of it flowing from excessive corporate power. T N Ninan examines the complexities of this debate and what it may imply for India. Read it here
Narendra Modi is popular and the Bharatiya Janata Party is winning elections. But the downside is that India has slipped on many development indices and this will soon begin to hurt the country, writes Shekhar Gupta. Read it here
The saga of Pornhub, after Visa and Mastercard cut off services to its creator MindGeek following a New York Times investigation, holds many lessons for online entrepreneurs, writes Devangshu Datta. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU