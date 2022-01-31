Best of BS Opinion: Deeper correction, Air India privatisation, and more

JUST IN
FILE PIC: A Ukrainian service member holds a next generation light anti-tank weapon, supplied by Britain, during drills near Yavoriv (Photo: Reuters)

Tensions over Ukraine and its implications for oil and gas supplies and rising inflation and threats of tightening liquidity are impacting stock valuations in India, even though an economic recovery is still in progress and the pandemic is easing its grip. India, which was among the best performing markets of 2021, could experience one of the more extreme corrections as sentiment changes.

QUOTE OF THE DAY ‘The essence of stagflation is falling employment and rising prices and that we are experiencing. There is no debate about it’

Jayati Ghosh, development economist, in Business Standard

First Published: Mon, January 31 2022. 06:30 IST

