Deja vu on DFIs
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: DFIs are not a quick fix, Indian stock markets & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Dynamism is there, but what is missing is the willingness to reform. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The animal spirits in the Indian stock markets have hardly been low over the last several years, says Gurbachan Singh

Says K P Krishnan: Alongside the long range project of building a development finance institution, it is worth undertaking the long-range project of financial reform

Devangshu Datta explains how data collectors operate and what they track

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 06:13 IST

