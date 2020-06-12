Best of BS Opinion: Digital payments and the pandemic, AGR dues, and more

-
The Supreme Court’s directive to telecom companies to provide a road-map for the payment of the adjusted gross revenue dues points to the government’s inability to settle this long-pending issue amicably without inviting the intervention of judiciary. The top edit analyses the apex court’s decision and explains why it could create problems down the line here. In other opinion, writers examine the impact of India’s move to criminalise peaceful protests, the future of digital payments and the signals from Standard and Poor’s decision to affirm India’s sovereign rating. Kanika Datta sums up the views
