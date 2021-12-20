Best of BS Opinion: Disappointing report, beyond the age barrier & more

The Joint Committee of Parliament has tabled its report on the Personal Data Protection Bill after two years of deliberation but the 81 changes and 151 corrections do not address the many controversial aspects of the law. The top edit picks out some of the key problematic recommendations. Read it here

In other views

Debashis Basu explains why the consultation paper on retail algo trading skirts the basic illegality of this method. Read it here

Mihir S Sharma analyses why Bangladesh is South Asia’s standout growth and development story 50 years after the liberation war left it devastated.

Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay says regulatory oversight and supervision of asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) need a revamp and, like other regulated entities, rogue ARCs should be punished. Read it here

The second edit says the decision to raise the legal marriage of girls from 18 to 21 is welcome but needs complementary efforts in furthering women’s education. Read it here