Best of BS Opinion: Divided by a virus, the trouble with cities, and more

Read to know what has happened. Rather, what should have and should not have happened. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

One needs a coherent worldview for a given context (such as the pandemic), and clearly stated priorities that fit into it like a jigsaw. T N Ninan explains

The pandemic debate is all divided by ideology and top BJP leaders are exploiting a grave crisis in cynical political self-interest, says Shekhar Gupta. The result looks like nobody is in control

Cities, it is said, are the crucible of opportunity, the engine of progress.

Yet they are hotbeds of inequality and prejudice. Sunil Sethi explores the contradictions

The could not be turned to good account, says Mihir Sharma