Best of BS Opinion: Divided by a virus, the trouble with cities, and more

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Lockdown 3.0: Check what is allowed in your area, and what is not
Covid-19 outbreak: Restrictions in containment zones during lockdown 3.0
Covid-19 lockdown: Tamil Nadu asks Centre not to resume trains, flights
Covid-19: These states have extended lockdown while Centre weighs decision
COVID-19: Prepare for second-order effects
Read to know what has happened. Rather, what should have and should not have happened. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
One needs a coherent worldview for a given context (such as the pandemic), and clearly stated priorities that fit into it like a jigsaw. T N Ninan explains
The pandemic debate is all divided by ideology and top BJP leaders are exploiting a grave crisis in cynical political self-interest, says Shekhar Gupta. The result looks like nobody is in control
Cities, it is said, are the crucible of opportunity, the engine of progress.
Yet they are hotbeds of inequality and prejudice. Sunil Sethi explores the contradictions
The lockdown could not be turned to good account, says Mihir Sharma
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU