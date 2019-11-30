Best of BS Opinion: Don't waste crisis, Hindutva rate of growth, and more

So now we have it: Growth has slipped to a six-year low, much to the opposition’s glee but the consternation of all thinking people. The government’s options to deal with a slowing economy have narrowed, too, with the fiscal deficit for the first seven months of this year already exceeding the budgeted annual target. All eyes, then, on the Reserve Bank of India, though economists point out that it will take more than a rate cut to revive the economy.

What’s to be done? The best advice would be for the government is not to waste this crisis and address itself to urgent structural reforms, says T N Ninan here.

Elsewhere, writers talk about the enduring popularity of Hindutva, the mismanagement of the pollution agenda and rising racism in Europe. Kanika Datta sums up the views:

