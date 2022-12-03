JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Dharavi's human factors, Fighting naval battle & more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more
Best of BS Opinion: ED's expansion, Geo-engineering & climate control, more
Best of BS Opinion: Don't ignore Covid, Nepal's destiny, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Early warning for reform, a turn in the tide, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The future of Indian economy, the game is lost & more
Best of BS Opinion: EC appointment, Trai needs to free tariffs, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Meritocracy & reservations, trading on growth, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Protecting data privacy, the FTX fraud, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
Dreaming of Tiananmen
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Dreaming of Tiananmen, Force multiplier, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | BS Special

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Xi Jinping

T N Ninan looks at China and Iran, and says the government had better work out solutions other than what Marx had termed the opium of the people.

Mihir S Sharma explores the difference between Tiananmen and now.

Devangshu Datta says our failure to take advantage of our demographic dividend will haunt us.

COFFEE WITH BS: Karan Bilimoria tells Aditi Phadnis he is an “Indian living in London; but an Indian born and brought up in India: not a second-generation Asian but a first-generation immigrant – who’s totally Indian but feels at home in both countries”. How many wormholes may form naturally? Read Abishek Kumar

Quote India is a strong partner of the US, and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi during India's G20 presidency

US President Joe Biden

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.