Best of BS Opinion: Dreaming of Tiananmen, Force multiplier, and more

Best of BS Opinion: WTO rules on foodgrains, urban mining, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Managing currency risks, no single-use plastic & more
Best of BS Opinion: China's zero Covid policy, fiscal weakness, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Crude oil diplomacy, stabilise Sri Lanka, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Maharashtra political crisis, brand extensions & more
T N Ninan looks at China and Iran, and says the government had better work out solutions other than what Marx had termed the opium of the people.
Mihir S Sharma explores the difference between Tiananmen and now.
Devangshu Datta says our failure to take advantage of our demographic dividend will haunt us.
COFFEE WITH BS: Karan Bilimoria tells Aditi Phadnis he is an “Indian living in London; but an Indian born and brought up in India: not a second-generation Asian but a first-generation immigrant – who’s totally Indian but feels at home in both countries”. How many wormholes may form naturally? Read Abishek Kumar
First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 06:30 IST
