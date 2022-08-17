Best of BS Opinion: Dwindling dividend, the Taliban factor, and more

-
As the prime minister seeks to prepare India for the next 100 years, two demographic trends point to the challenges going forward.
The first is the falling share of young people joining the workforce and the second is the steadily dwindling percentage of women participating in the labour force. Both are critical for the attainment of amrit kaal, the top edit argues here
In other views:
Shyam Saran assesses the impact of China’s economic slowdown on global geopolitics. Read it here
As the Taliban regime completes a year in Afghanistan, the second edit argues that the efficacy of India’s diplomatic outreach will remain an open question. Read it here
Kartikeya N Desai and Ramraj Pai describe the potential of blended finance, combining private, public and philanthropic capital, to bridge the financing gap in achieving India’s Sustainable Development Goals. Read it here
