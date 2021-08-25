JUST IN
A new mission
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: E-governance mess, growth path India must take & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Wednesday

Rajesh Kumar 

Govt’s digital push founders on complex, buggy portals

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Wednesday.

The Union finance ministry has taken the somewhat unusual step of publicly rebuking the technology major Infosys for failures in the income-tax portal that the latter has developed.

Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh was summoned to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that the vendor certainly needs to be held accountable for problems in the portal but the question that has not been answered as yet is why the ministry allowed a portal of this nature to go live without proper checks. Read here

Redefining Make in India and the public sector policy are signs of a new approach to reforms, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read more

Errol D’Souza and Astha Agarwalla note that an increase in public debt held by domestic banks accentuates the link between the health of the fisc and that of the banking system. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Modi government in process of selling India's crown jewels.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Wed, August 25 2021. 06:30 IST

