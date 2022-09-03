Best of BS Opinion: Economic 'Long Covid', plummeting Bollywood, and more

This week, T N Ninan writes: India is bound to be affected by the global headwinds … But given the totality of global and domestic circumstances, if India can grow at a sustained rate of even 6 per cent annually, it will be a signal achievement.

Has Jharkhand been put on trial? Aditi Phadnis looks at what lies in store for the state and its tribal roots

Sandeep Goyal: Bollywood is stressed. So it will willy-nilly impact sentiment in the brand endorsement business too.

One should not be surprised if many brands either opt out of famous faces completely for now or decide to check out lesser-known faces.

From Snapdeal’s birth and evolution to his faith in start-ups and possible lessons from the upcoming IPO, Kunal Bahl has a freewheeling conversation with Nivedita Mookerji