Best of BS Opinion: Economies after Covid-19, tough times for IT, and more

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: Spain's deadliest day, and 3 other important data trends
Need for non-economic globalisation: Lessons from the Coronavirus pandemic
India coronavirus dispatch: Debunking some myths around Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus outbreak: FM Nirmala Sitharaman takes stock of situation
Business Standard Covid-19 tracker: Tracing the pandemic in India and world
One of the biggest casualties of Covid-19 would be government finances.
While revenues will suffer due to the sudden stop in economic activity, the government will need to spend more to contain the fallout of Covid-19. Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day talk about the fiscal and other aspects of the pandemic.
Given the economic situation and its potential impact on the fiscal position, the government’s borrowing needs may change significantly, argues our lead editorial
The Indian IT companies will have to massively retool their business model if they are to recover revenue growth, notes our second editorial.
As important as to ensure the lockdown continues is to plan on how to revive productive activity and the economy, and restore public confidence. A systematic approach will likely yield better results, writes Shyam Ponappa
The disruption caused by Covid-19 could potentially deglobalise the world at a faster pace than before, writes Dhiraj Nayyar
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU