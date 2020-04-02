Best of BS Opinion: Economies after Covid-19, tough times for IT, and more

One of the biggest casualties of Covid-19 would be government finances.

While revenues will suffer due to the sudden stop in economic activity, the government will need to spend more to contain the fallout of Covid-19. Business Standard pieces for the day talk about the fiscal and other aspects of the pandemic.

Given the economic situation and its potential impact on the fiscal position, the government’s borrowing needs may change significantly, argues our lead editorial

The Indian will have to massively retool their business model if they are to recover revenue growth, notes our second editorial.

As important as to ensure the continues is to plan on how to revive productive activity and the economy, and restore public confidence. A systematic approach will likely yield better results, writes Shyam Ponappa

The disruption caused by Covid-19 could potentially deglobalise the world at a faster pace than before, writes Dhiraj Nayyar