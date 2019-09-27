Best of BS Opinion: Educated unemployed mark India's looming crisis

The crisis of educated youth looking for jobs and the bad reasoning in proposing another national identity card. Pallav Nayak sums up the views.

PMJAY, the government's ambitious healthcare scheme, has spread across the country but the number of claims is higher in the richer states. While the slow scale-up of the scheme is a problem, it does mean that its fiscal impact has not yet been fully felt, says our first edit.

The Home Minister has raised another source of anxiety of Indians with his proposal to introduce a “One Nation, One Card” plan. It is unclear why the government would feel the need to subject citizens to another identification drive when over 90 per cent of them are covered by Aadhaar, says our second edit.

China has embraced financial globalisation, announcing that it would eliminate capital controls to allow unfettered short-term foreign inflows By contrast, Argentina has imposed capital controls after another macroeconomic crisis.

The two episodes reveal the intellectual hold that financial still has on policymakers, despite its history of failure, write Arvind Subramanian and Dani Rodrik.

Two recent reports point to a simmering crisis of educated in the country. Most graduates are not just unemployed, they are also unemployable. Add economic slowdown to this equation and it could be a ticking time bomb, writes Yogendra Yadav.