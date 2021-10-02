JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

High heels & chignons as economy indicators
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Elections and 'wallet economics', Jharkhand politics

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content | BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration by Binay Sinha
Illustration by Binay Sinha

Economic choices are more about the present, into which politics always does not fit. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.


T N Ninan: Election results and “wallet economics” seem less synchronous in India than elsewhere. Read here...

Aditi Phadnis looks a different kind of identity politics in Jharkhand. Read here...

Sandeep Goyal tells you why high heels and longer hair point to a more buoyant economy. Read here...
QUOTE OF THE DAY

He (Kanhaiya Kumar) is just like another Navjot Singh Sidhu who will further destroy the party (the Congress).
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari, a Congress ally

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 02 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.