Best of BS Opinion: Employment and participation, fixing Air India & more

In the context of the recently released Periodic Labour Force Survey, our lead editorial notes that a large differential between the male and female labour force participation rates (LFPRs) sets India apart from its global peers. In most Southeast Asian countries the female LFPR is over 50 per cent. In China it is close to 70 per cent.
By some accounts, the influx of women workers into the formal workforce helped drive the East Asian miracles of the 1970s and 1980s, and is a major differentiator for the Bangladesh economy today. Read here
In other views:
The argument that a country can be an active participant in global trade but avoid financial globalisation is fundamentally faulty, writes KP Krishnan. Read here
Indrajit Gupta talks about the future of Air India. Read here
First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 06:30 IST
