Best of BS Opinion: Encouraging exports, tripping up on arbitration & more

As more corporate boards begin to comply with the separation of the posts of chairman and CEO expect a surge in the appointment of “Chairmen Emeritus” as promoters work out ways to seek to retain control of their companies.
But no part of the Companies Act covers this designation, creating a grey area in corporate governance, says Amit Tandon here
In other views today:
A K Bhattacharya dissects the falling trend in corporate taxes and explains why this could get worse. Read it here
The second edit argues that Cairn Energy’s move to seize Air India’s overseas assets to make good on the arbitration award it won against the government spells bad news for the twin ambitions of driving economic growth through foreign direct investment and bridging the fiscal deficit via disinvestment. Read it here
The rebound in exports on the back of robust global demand offers an opportunity for the government to take steps to sustain and build on the recovery, says the top edit. Read it here
