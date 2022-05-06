JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Faster, cheaper and cleaner power
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: European summer, evaluating CPSEs, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

PM Modi, Emmanuel Macron
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French president Emmanuel Macron

The PM’s three-day, three-nation trip to Germany, Denmark and France reflects shifting and converging geopolitical priorities between India and the EU raising hopes for a meaningful political impetus for a long delayed trade pact, says the top edit. Read it here

In other views:

Ajai Shukla explains why the government is delaying the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff five months after the incumbent died in a helicopter crash. Read it here

The second edit says the government’s decision to evaluate how often state-owned corporations managements’ engage with investors, capital management and use of debt is welcome. Read it here

Vandana Gombar assesses the progress towards replacing thermal power with renewable energy. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

If anyone says don't go to Bengal, you will be killed if you go to Bengal, I feel bad.

Bengal is much better than other states” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, May 06 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU