Best of BS Opinion: European summer, evaluating CPSEs, and more

RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
French presidential elections: Emmanuel Macron wins; world leaders react
Evaluating CPSEs
The PM’s three-day, three-nation trip to Germany, Denmark and France reflects shifting and converging geopolitical priorities between India and the EU raising hopes for a meaningful political impetus for a long delayed trade pact, says the top edit. Read it here
In other views:
Ajai Shukla explains why the government is delaying the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff five months after the incumbent died in a helicopter crash. Read it here
The second edit says the government’s decision to evaluate how often state-owned corporations managements’ engage with investors, capital management and use of debt is welcome. Read it here
Vandana Gombar assesses the progress towards replacing thermal power with renewable energy. Read it here
