JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

IMF: Diversification, substitutability build resilient value chains
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: EV battery policy, Co-location fraud case, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Electric vehicles
Photo: Reuters

Our first edit says the agreement with the United Kingdom should be deeper and more comprehensive than that with others.

The second edit says the draft policy on battery swapping will increase electric vehicle adoption.

Mihir S Sharma: No capital should matter to New Delhi as much as Brussels. Read more

Can the CBI do in the colo case what Sebi could not do, asks Debashis Basu. Read more

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Foreign banks are not willing to explore the mass market. The new target is the cream of the retail business. Read more

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Lata Didi was like my elder sister

PM Narendra Modi, on accepting the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 25 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.