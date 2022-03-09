Best of BS Opinion: Export opportunities, disconnected lines, and more

-
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Wednesday.
Amid the wide-ranging economic fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the resultant spike in international prices of agri-commodities seems to have a positive upshot for India.
It has created the much-needed export outlet for the country’s surplus farm produce, particularly for the wheat piled up in official grain coffers, notes our lead editorial.
In other views:
If the demand for more equity in PSUs is not managed well, it could become a financial burden that the Centre could do without, writes A K Bhattacharya
Our second edit argues that after having provided relief to private sector telecom firms, the government must now focus on those in the public sector. Read here
