Best of BS Opinion: Facebook's accountability, loss of salaried jobs & more

A new report by State Bank of India shows that the Indian economy might have contracted by 16.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year. While the economy may be showing early signs of revival, it is still critical to contain the spread of Covid-19. A delayed recovery would increase difficulties for both Indian households and businesses.

Business Standard pieces for the day, among other things, talk about how Covid has affected the job market.

Salaried jobs have taken the biggest sustained hit in the current Covid-19 induced lockdown, writes Mahesh Vyas

Recapitalising banks alone will not ensure that credit starts flowing to revive economic growth. India urgently needs more banks, writes Amit Tandon

Facebook will have to make clear changes to its internal systems dealing with Indian content, and publicise the changes, alongside ensuring accountability for the employee or employees that subverted it, notes our editorial