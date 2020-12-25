Best of BS Opinion: Farm solutions, the case for a deeper democracy & more

Whether life will be better after Covid is a question that depends on how long the pandemic thrives. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The case for a deeper democracy: There is a strong connection between bolstering and achieving a better-functioning financial system. K P Krishnan explains how

that the pandemic strengthened will endure in the post-Covid world, says Shailesh Dobhal

OUR EDIT SAYS: The Union government should talk to states that are not in favour of the farm laws and give them an option of not implementing them for the time being.