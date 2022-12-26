Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal consolidation risks, return of millets, and more

The Union government last week decided to discontinue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. In this context, our lead editorial notes that discontinuing the scheme, which was essentially a temporary measure, will result in significant savings, but the government has decided to extend its free-of-cost aspect to distribution under the National Food Security Act for a year, starting January 1, 2023. Such a decision at this stage should have been avoided. Read here

In other views: Akshay Jaitly and Ajay Shah note that climate financing glass is half full for the Indian energy transition.

On the one hand, infinite capital is available from the global financial system for sound projects. But on the other hand, there are limitations in the Indian electricity sector that limit what is possible. Read here

Surinder Sud highlights the return of the millets. Read here