JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Navy's challenges, BJP's 'Nawab of Northeast', and more
Best of BS Opinion: Realities of aviation, biodiversity targets, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Covid's China syndrome, hedging risks, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Unilateral carbon pricing, cyber threats, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Guns and butter, gatekeepers of digital markets & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Lessons in budgeting, a tough track for Usha, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Familiar script along border, a cautionary tale & more
Best of BS Opinion: Critical decisions, chaos on the ground, and more
Best of BS Opinion: GM crops will boost yields, power of 'obliquity' & more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
The return of the millets
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Fiscal consolidation risks, return of millets, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Rajesh Kumar 

A woman collects a subsidized ration of grain from a state-run distribution store in a village in Tikamgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, India, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The Union government last week decided to discontinue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. In this context, our lead editorial notes that discontinuing the scheme, which was essentially a temporary measure, will result in significant savings, but the government has decided to extend its free-of-cost aspect to distribution under the National Food Security Act for a year, starting January 1, 2023. Such a decision at this stage should have been avoided. Read here

In other views: Akshay Jaitly and Ajay Shah note that climate financing glass is half full for the Indian energy transition.

On the one hand, infinite capital is available from the global financial system for sound projects. But on the other hand, there are limitations in the Indian electricity sector that limit what is possible. Read here

Surinder Sud highlights the return of the millets. Read here

Quote “The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of Independence while 'Amrit Kaal' began. India progressed rapidly and became the world's fifth-largest economy, and achieved the unbelievable record of 220 crore vaccines and crossed the USD 400 billion mark in exports.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.