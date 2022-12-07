Best of BS Opinion: Fixing gas prices, Delhi's pollution crisis, and more

-
ALSO READ
Delhi air pollution worst in the world on Friday, shows Swiss firm data
Best of BS Opinion: A non-hyphenated democracy, development by HAL & more
Best of BS Opinion: A win for democracy, doubling farmers' income & more
Delhi air quality 'very poor' after Diwali, improves from previous years
Delhi govt orders WFH for half its staff, primary schools to be shut
A committee recently recommended a price cap on liquefied natural gas supplied by older fields. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that oil and gas exploration is an expensive and high-risk business.
Investors therefore expect pricing freedom and policy certainty to protect their investments. Read here
Our second edit notes that it is clear that Delhi’s pollution is largely a localised issue and needs situation-specific solutions. Read here
In other views:
Law-making and rule by the judiciary is kritarchy, not democracy. The delicate system of checks and balances that keeps a democracy alive has been set aside by the judiciary, writes R Jagannathan. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU