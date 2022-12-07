JUST IN
India's sunshine village
Best of BS Opinion: Fixing gas prices, Delhi's pollution crisis, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today:

Rajesh Kumar 

Energy, fuel, natural gas
Photo: Bloomberg

A committee recently recommended a price cap on liquefied natural gas supplied by older fields. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that oil and gas exploration is an expensive and high-risk business.

Investors therefore expect pricing freedom and policy certainty to protect their investments. Read here

Our second edit notes that it is clear that Delhi’s pollution is largely a localised issue and needs situation-specific solutions. Read here

In other views:

Law-making and rule by the judiciary is kritarchy, not democracy. The delicate system of checks and balances that keeps a democracy alive has been set aside by the judiciary, writes R Jagannathan. Read here

Quote of the day

“The Indian economy has proved remarkably resilient to the ongoing impacts of the deteriorating external environment.”

World Bank

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 06:30 IST

