Best of BS Opinion: Flashpoint Afghanistan, the tech landscape is changing

At 20.1 per cent, GDP growth for the first quarter of FY22 was largely in line with expectations, given the low base of the corresponding period last year when India locked down owing to the pandemic.

If India endures another wave of Covid-19 in the coming months, hopes for a V-shaped recovery may need to be revisited. "A realistic expectation is that the pandemic and consequent policy measures will have cost India two full years of growth," says the top edit here.

