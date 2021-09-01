Best of BS Opinion: Flashpoint Afghanistan, the tech landscape is changing

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
GDP growth number: A pleasant surprise, but will it help in FY22?
GDP growth springs a positive surprise: Four implications for FY22
India's GDP grows 1.6% in fourth quarter, contracts 7.3% in FY21
At 20.1 per cent, GDP growth for the first quarter of FY22 was largely in line with expectations, given the low base of the corresponding period last year when India locked down owing to the pandemic.
If India endures another wave of Covid-19 in the coming months, hopes for a V-shaped recovery may need to be revisited. "A realistic expectation is that the pandemic and consequent policy measures will have cost India two full years of growth," says the top edit here.
In other views today
Contrary to conventional wisdom, R Jagannathan argues here, the case for a young and fast-growing population is growing weaker in the age of technology-driven growth and climate change. Read it here...
Prosenjit Datta discusses the long-term implications of the action against Big Tech in the US and China. Read it here...
The second edit says all scenarios in a post-US Afghanistan point to further turbulence. Read it here...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU