Best of BS Opinion: Flexible labour market, a dose of self-reliance & more

Concerns continue to be aired about fixed-term contract employment. This is being seen by some as a step backwards in the quest to provide Indians with decent work. This is, however, the wrong way of looking at it.

The correct way is to note that it will in fact ensure the continuance in employment of those who currently are permanent employees since it will significantly improve the ability of their employers to increase competitiveness, raise capital, and expand operations, notes our lead editorial. It further argues that greater flexibility should be permitted, alongside a supporting ecosystem that can provide recourse if contracts are violated. Read here

Other pieces talk about Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, US democracy, and Paytm’s mini app store.

Although each Quad member country has bilateral or trilateral security arrangements with the others, the grouping lacks a multilateral framework, argues our second editorial

For good reason, we Americans are now wondering if our democracy can survive. One of the greatest worries of the founders, after all, was that a demagogue might emerge and destroy the system from within, writes Joseph Stiglitz

In what appears to be a season of apps with the Tatas and Ambanis going all out for it, may be doing its bit for the Alibaba-Tencent rivalry, with a large dose of Atmanirbhar Bharat, writes Nivedita Mookerji