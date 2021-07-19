JUST IN
RBI should ease regulations for shipment credit
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Four fatal failures, bank nationalisation & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day.

Topics
BS Opinion | bank nationalisation | Cairn Energy

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

illustration
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The regulated in India hasn’t earned much of a voice. We get to know of them mostly through the prism of the regulator. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Four fatal failures: What the Cairn loss reveals about the Indian state’s incompetence, incapacity, and arrogance, says Mihir S Sharma. Read it here

Debashis Basu says there are illegal trading platforms, and the regulators are doing nothing about it.

Read it here

Bank nationalisation has served its purpose by taking banking to the hinterland and bringing a large part of the population into its fold, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. Now, it’s time to reverse the move. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Today we honour Kadambini Ganguly (one of India’s first two woman doctors) for inspiring generations of Indians to aspire for greatness. She was not only one of the first female graduates from India but also among the first women to practice western medicine in all of South Asia.

The Congress in a statement

First Published: Mon, July 19 2021. 06:21 IST

