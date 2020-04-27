JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Why Franklin-type fiasco will keep repeating
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Franklin Templeton fiasco, Covid-19 outbreak, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Coronavirus

The sad aspect of economic policymaking even for the long term is that much of it is predicated on the global pandemic.

The current equipage of all thinking seems to show the way to the future. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

Two decisions by the government on FDI show discretion is coming back to pervade policy making. A K Bhattacharya explains how Read here

It is possible to shore up Make in India by turning the emotional pitch surrounding China’s mishandling of Covid to good account, says Ajay Shankar Read here

Be prepared for more cases such as Franklin Templeton. Debashis Basu gives the reasons for it Read here

OUR EDIT SAYS

A re-examination of many assumptions of economics is imperative, because of the pandemic crisis and other factors related to climate change and global trade Read here

QUOTE

If someone does something wrong out of fear or anger, we should not hold the entire group responsible or make distance from the entire community

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
First Published: Mon, April 27 2020. 06:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU