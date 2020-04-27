Best of BS Opinion: Franklin Templeton fiasco, Covid-19 outbreak, and more

The sad aspect of economic policymaking even for the long term is that much of it is predicated on the global pandemic.

The current equipage of all thinking seems to show the way to the future. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

Two decisions by the government on FDI show discretion is coming back to pervade policy making. A K Bhattacharya explains how Read here

It is possible to shore up Make in India by turning the emotional pitch surrounding China’s mishandling of Covid to good account, says Ajay Shankar Read here

Be prepared for more cases such as Debashis Basu gives the reasons for it Read here

OUR EDIT SAYS

A re-examination of many assumptions of economics is imperative, because of the pandemic crisis and other factors related to climate change and global trade Read here