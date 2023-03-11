JUST IN
A presidency in peril
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: From debt to equity, a presidency in peril, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

debt

For the weekend we have leveraging and deleveraging by companies, the G20’s predicament, creating awareness about crimes, and what an interfaith dialogue can do

This week, T N Ninan says big business groups are paying off debt. However, if they fail to take up mega-projects, the government turns to the public sector. But then capital investment funded through the Budget is already high … some plans may have to be re-visited.

Mihir S Sharma: If delegates to the G20 think that there is insufficient attention to the real problems and too much effort to create an “India narrative”, they will be less invested in positive outcomes.

Devangshu Datta stresses the need to talk of crime to sensitise people to it.

Chintan Girish Modi throws light on the interfaith dialogue in Bangalore. How can we honour the self and the collective in a healthy manner?

QUOTE

It’s the finish I believe of the legacy of MS Dhoni and he will want to go out in style with his fans, who too would want him to go out in style.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 06:30 IST

`
