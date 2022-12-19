Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

In a recent circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has set tighter definitions and guidelines for performance benchmarking and investment approach for portfolio management services (PMS).

The top edit explains how these new standards would increase transparency in this segment by giving investors a clearer picture of fund manager's returns and of returns with detailed comparisons and timeliness.

