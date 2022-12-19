JUST IN
Trade, economic interests drive India's foreign policy
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Kanika Datta 

Sebi

In a recent circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has set tighter definitions and guidelines for performance benchmarking and investment approach for portfolio management services (PMS).

The top edit explains how these new standards would increase transparency in this segment by giving investors a clearer picture of fund manager’s returns and of returns with detailed comparisons and timeliness. Read it here

In other views:

Mihir S Sharma questions whether India’s hopes of being a major global player are valid. Read it here

Debashis Basu explains why the situation regarding bad loans in banks and the process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have fallen short of expectations. Read it here

The second edit argues that prohibition has become a zero-sum game in Bihar. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We seem to be rewarding China for its aggression"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 06:30 IST

